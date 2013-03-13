CLAIRE MCCASKILL: Ted Cruz Wants To Drive Us 'Off The Right Edge Of The World'

Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill weighed in on the brewing internal conflicts within the Republican Party Tuesday, slamming newly-minted Republican Senator Ted Cruz for pushing the GOP to the extreme right.



“We’ve got good news — on the other side, it’s a mess,” McCaskill said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “They’ve really got a civil war within the party.”

“You’ve got people who are willing to compromise and understand the beauty of compromise in democracy,” she continued. “And then you’ve got people like Ted Cruz and some of the others who just think they want to drive as hard as they can off the right edge of the world.”

McCaskill went on to suggest that the GOP’s rightward shift would help Democrats win elections in red and purple states, pointing to her own 2012 win against Missouri Republican Todd Akin, who sunk his Senate bid with his infamous “legitimate rape” remarks.

“It’s the reason I could win, because, frankly, they nominated a flawed candidate who was so extreme,” McCaskill said. “But it wasn’t so much what Todd Akin said, it was what he believed — and that is the base of the Republican Party right now.”

