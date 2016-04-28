Ted Cruz is teasing a 'major announcement,' and all the speculation is on Carly Fiorina

Ted Cruz told reporters Wednesday that he’ll be making a “major announcement” during a 4 p.m. ET rally in Indianapolis.

All speculation pointed toward Carly Fiorina, the ex-presidential hopeful and former Hewlett-Packard CEO, whom Cruz’s team has reportedly been vetting to be his potential running mate.

The New Hampshire television station WMUR reported that Cruz intended to announce Fiorina as his running mate, should he win the GOP nomination.

And Fiorina was spotted in Indianapolis ahead of the announcement.

Fiorina endorsed Cruz not long after dropping out of the GOP race, and she has frequently appeared as a surrogate for the senator since.

Cruz is fresh off of a massive defeat during Tuesday’s East-Coast primaries. He dropped all five contests by large margins to GOP frontrunner Donald Trump, who has now defeated Cruz and Ohio Gov. John Kasich in six straight contests.

The Texas senator is mathematically eliminated from reaching the 1,237 delegates needed to secure the GOP nomination ahead of the July convention. But he is hoping to stop Trump from reaching that number so that the convention can be opened up to a second ballot of voting.

In hopes of doing so, Cruz recently struck an agreement with Kasich that called for the Ohio governor to pull resources out of Indiana, clearing the way for Cruz to have a more favourable matchup with Trump.

For his part, Trump addressed the Fiorina speculation during a round of television appearances Wednesday. He brushed it off during a “Good Morning America” interview, saying Fiorina “did not resonate” when she was a candidate.

