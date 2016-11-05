Brutal video shows how Cruz went from refusing to be 'servile puppy dog' to hopping on a plane with 'Trump's name painted on the side'

A brutal video posted Thursday juxtaposed how Ted Cruz went from saying he would not be Donald Trump’s “servile puppy dog” to hopping on “

a gigantic aeroplane that has Donald Trump’s name painted on the side” while campaigning for him.

The video started with a snippet from Cruz’s address to the Texas delegation at the Republican National Convention in which he was extremely critical of Trump. At the time, the senator noted that Trump made attacks against his wife, Heidi, and suggested without evidence that Cruz’s father, Rafael, was somehow connected to President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

“If you go an slander and attack Heidi, that I’m going to come like a servile puppy dog and say thank you very much for maligning my wife and maligning my father,” he said in explaining why he wasn’t going to give a blanket endorsement to Trump.

But in late September, Cruz made a reversal and offered his endorsement to Trump.

The second part of the video showed the Texas senator campaigning on Thursday alongside Trump’s running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence. He took questions outside of Pence’s plane.

“Here campaigning for Donald Trump for Mike Pence,” he said, which was also included in the brief 25-second video. “I realise some of you guys are here wanting to write stories suggesting divisions with Republicans, I’ll make the point that I’m about to get on a gigantic aeroplane that has Donald Trump’s name painted on the side.”

Watch the video below:

