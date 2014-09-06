Here's Ted Cruz's Plan To Stop Americans Fighting WIth ISIS From Coming Back To The Country

AP Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) announced a plan on Friday to stop American jihadists from the group Islamic State (also known as ISIS or ISIL) from getting back into the United States from their territory in Sryia and Iraq.

Cruz’s office released a statement saying he is going introduce a bill called the Expatriate Terrorist Act (E.T.A.) of 2014 when the Senate returns to session Monday. The ETA is designed to prevent Americans who join ISIS from returning home.

“Americans who choose to go to Syria or Iraq to fight with vicious ISIS terrorists are party to a terrorist organisation committing horrific acts of violence, including beheading innocent American journalists who they have captured,Cruz said. “There can be no clearer renunciation of their citizenship in the United States, and we need to do everything we can to preempt any attempt on their part to re-enter our country and carry out further attacks on American civilians.”

According to Cruz’s office the bill will work by amending “an existing statute that provides certain actions by which a United States citizen renounces their citizenship to include becoming a member of, fighting for, or providing material assistance to a designated foreign terrorist organisation that is working to attack the United States or its citizens.”

During an interview yesterday, U.S. Secretary of Defence Chuck Hagel said more than 100 Americans are fighting with ISIS in the Middle East.

