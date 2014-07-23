Ted Cruz Did Not Like Seeing His Name In A 'Misogynist And Profanity-Ridden' HBO Show

Senator Tex Cruz (R-Texas) did not enjoy seeing his name pop up in last Sunday’s episode of HBO’s vampire series “True Blood.” He responded to the reference in a Facebook message posted Tuesday.

“Of all the places I never thought to be mentioned, HBO’s True Blood vampire show would have to be near the top of the list. Sunday night, they aired a misogynist and profanity-ridden episode where Texas Republicans are murdered attending a ‘Ted Cruz fundraiser,'” Cruz wrote.

“True Blood” featured vampires preparing to attend a Cruz gala at the George W. Bush Presidential Library. Before the event, they dismissed the types of people who would be present.

“You’ll never get in. You’re vampires. Security is going to be tight, and they only invite arseholes,” one of the characters says.

“You don’t know us, sweetheart. We can be arseholes,” came the reply.

After dressing up for the gala, a female character declares, “Oh my God! I am a Republi-cu**!”

Cruz said the entire situation had confused him since he would have expected the film industry to depict vampires as conservatives instead of “hard-core leftists.”

“Well, I’m sorry to have lost the vampire vote, but am astonished (and amused) that HBO is suggesting that hard-core leftists are blood-sucking fiends,” he wrote.

HBO did not immediately return a request for comment about Cruz’s remarks.

(h/t Mediaite)

