Conservatives love this video of Ted Cruz trashing a reporter who asked him about gay rights

A video clip of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) attacking a reporter who asked him about gay rights has delighted conservatives this week.

Fox News host Bill O’Reilly called the footage “amazing” on his show Thursday night. Talk radio host Rush Limbaugh touted it earlier in the day. Right-leaning sites like Newsbusters and Newsmax have also featured it.

The video clip making the rounds features Cruz, a 2016 presidential candidate, flipping a KBMT reporter’s questions back at him during a Tuesday confrontation in Beaumont, Texas. The reporter apparently asked Cruz multiple times if he had “personal animosity” towards gay Americans.

“Let me ask a question: Is there something about the left — and I am going to put the media in this category — that’s obsessed with sex? Why is it the only question you want to ask concerns homosexuals?” Cruz replied. “You’re wincing. You don’t want to talk about foreign policy.”

Cruz then informed his inquirer that he should be asking about the jihadist group Islamic State (also known as ISIS) and their significant territorial gains in Syria and Iraq this week.

“You want to talk about gay rights? This week was a very bad week for gay rights because the expansion of ISIS, the expansion of radical, theocratic, Islamic zealots that crucify Christians, that behead children and that murder homosexuals — that ought to be concerning you far more than asking six questions all on the same topic,” he said.

Asked again about his potential “personal animosity,” Cruz continued to focus on the reporter.

“Do you have a personal animosity against Christians, sir? Your line of questioning is highly curious,” he replied. “You seem fixated on a particular subject. Look, I’m a Christian; scripture commands us to love everybody and what I have been talking about with respect to same-sex marriage is the Constitution, which is what we should all be focused on.”

Watch the video clip making the rounds below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here’s KBMT’s coverage of the exchange:

12 News

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.