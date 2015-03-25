Ted Cruz explains how September 11th made him a country music fan

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) says his music tastes completely changed after the September 11th terrorist attacks.

In a Tuesday morning interview, the newly minted presidential candidate said he used to be a classic rock fan but was disappointed in how the genre responded to the terrorist attack.

“Music is interesting. I grew up listening to classic rock. And I’ll tell you sort of an odd story: My music tastes changed on 9/11. I actually intellectually find this very curious, but on 9/11, I didn’t like how rock music responded,” Cruz said on CBS’s “This Morning” when asked about his music tastes.

The conservative firebrand suggested this reaction sharply contrasted with the patriotism displayed by the country music industry. He said he had an epiphany and has been listening to country ever since.

“Country music — collectively — the way they responded, it resonated with me. And I have to say just at a gut level, I had an emotional reaction that says, ‘These are my people,'” he said. “And ever since 2001, I listen to country music. But I’m an odd country music fan because I didn’t listen to it prior to 2001.”

Watch the CBS segment below:

