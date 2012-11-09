TED Thinks These 21 Young Innovators Are Going To Change The World

InVenture CEO Shivani Siroya

TED, a global nonprofit devoted to “Ideas Worth Spreading” will focus its February 2013 conference on “The Young, The Wise, And The Undiscovered.” Out of more than a thousand applicants, they’ve selected 21 fellows who they think represent that concept, and will change the world. They’ll attend a boot camp on how to spread their ideas throughout the world, be mentored by the TED community, and attend the 2013 conference. They come from all over the world and range from scientists to artists to entrepreneurs. Keep an eye out for them in the future:



Alicia Eggert: An American artist who makes kinetic and interactive sculptures

Antonio Torres: A co-founder of Bittertang, a design farm that looks to combine media and architecture

Baile Zhang: A Chinese engineer and physicist who created the first non-microscopic invisibility cloak.

Ben Burke: An artist and puppeteer who co-founded the Apocalypse Puppet theatre.

Christine Sun Kim: An artist who uses sound and technology to explore her unique relationship with the audible as a deaf person.

Cyrus Kaibru: A Kenyan self taught painter and sculptor who primarily uses found objects.

David Lang: A co-founder of OpenROV, which brings together DIY ocean explorers and those who develop cheap, open source robots for those explorations.

Edwyn “Eddie” Huang: The owner and chef of Baohaus, a Taiwanese restaurant in New York inspired by youth and hip hop culture.

Jinha Lee: An inventor who focuses on how to change how physical space interfaces with the digital world.

Kibwe Tavares: A British filmmaker who co-founded Factory Fifteen, a film and animation studio.

Kitra Cahana: A Canadian photographer who documents nomadic youth in the United States.

Louisa Preston: A British astrobiologist who studies life in Earth’s most extreme environments, hoping to apply that knowledge to find life on Mars.

Miriah Meyer: A designer who helps scientists interact with, visualise, and make sense out of complex data.

Mohammad Herzallah: A Palestinian neuroscientist who founded the Palestinian Neuroscience Initiative, which works to create a research infrastructure and train young scientists.

Negin Farsad: An Iranian-American comedian and filmmaker who is making a film called “The Muslims Are Coming!” which follows Muslim-American comics on the road.

Paul Wicks: A medical entrepreneur and lead scientist for PatientsLikeMe, which allows those with medical issues to track their conditions, share what’s happening to them, and help with research.

Renee Hlozek: A South African cosmologist attempting to understand the initial conditions of the universe.

Ryan Holladay: An artist and co-founder of BLUEBRAIN, which creates site-specific sound experiments and interactive concerts.

Safwat Saleem: A Pakistani designer and filmmaker who uses humour to tell the stories of underdogs.

Shivani Siroya: The founder and CEO of InVenture, which has created a text-messaging platform providing credit scores and accounting tools to anyone with a cell phone.

Tunde Jegede: A cellist, composer, and kora (a type of African harp) player who combines Western and African music.

