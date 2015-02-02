The Super Bowl Trailer For 'Ted 2' Is Out Early -- And It's Hilarious

You can expect to see a ton of new movie trailers during tonight’s Super Bowl broadcast. One of the most anticipated is the spot for “Ted 2,” the sequel to the 2012 box office smash that raked in more than $US549 million at the international box office.

The first movie’s stars Mark Wahlberg and Seth MacFarlane (who voices the titular teddy bear) are back, but the sequel boasts a cavalcade of new talent, such as Morgan Freeman, Liam Neeson and Amanda Seyfried.

Director Seth MacFarlane needs a box office hit after the disappointing performance of “A Million Ways To Die In The West.” The western-spoof underperformed at the global box office with an underwhelming haul of $US86 million.

“Ted 2” opens on June 26.

