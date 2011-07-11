Here's The TechStars Class Of Summer 2011

Photo: Small Company Big Image

We just got the list of TechStar’s summer 2011 companies.We’ll have more details about each company later, but here’s the list with a brief description of them for now:



Arootz – NY, NY

Marketplace for Authentic Experiences

Chat id – Florida; UK; Pakistan

Unified Chat Platform for Businesses

Contently – NY, NY (via Idaho)

Marketplace for Professional Content

CourseKit – Philadelphia, PA

Social Learning Management Software

Dispatch.io – NY, NY; Florida

Cloud Sharing, Movement, and Management Service

Fred Rover – NY, NY

Web and Mobile App Discovery

Ordr.in – Brooklyn, NY

API for Food Service Industry

Piictu – NY, NY (via Caracas, Venezuela)

Mobile Photo Meme Game

TimeStream (Spontaneously) – NY, NY

Social Calendar and Discovery Platform

Urtak – NY, NY

Publisher Polling Tool to Increase Engagement

Wantworthy – Philadelphia, PA

Brand for Discovering and Sharing Women’s Fashion

Zferral – Detroit, MI

Social Referral Platform

