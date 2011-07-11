Here's The TechStars Class Of Summer 2011

Photo: Small Company Big Image
We just got the list of TechStar’s summer 2011 companies.We’ll have more details about each company later, but here’s the list with a brief description of them for now:
Arootz – NY, NY
Marketplace for Authentic Experiences
Chat id – Florida; UK; Pakistan
Unified Chat Platform for Businesses
Contently – NY, NY (via Idaho)
Marketplace for Professional Content
CourseKit – Philadelphia, PA
Social Learning Management Software
Dispatch.io – NY, NY; Florida
Cloud Sharing, Movement, and Management Service
Fred Rover – NY, NY
Web and Mobile App Discovery
Ordr.in – Brooklyn, NY
API for Food Service Industry
Piictu – NY, NY (via Caracas, Venezuela)
Mobile Photo Meme Game
TimeStream (Spontaneously) – NY, NY
Social Calendar and Discovery Platform
Urtak – NY, NY
Publisher Polling Tool to Increase Engagement
Wantworthy – Philadelphia, PA
Brand for Discovering and Sharing Women’s Fashion
Zferral – Detroit, MI
Social Referral Platform
