Here's The TechStars Class Of Summer 2011

We just got the list of TechStar’s summer 2011 companies.We’ll have more details about each company later, but here’s the list with a brief description of them for now:

Arootz – NY, NY
Marketplace for Authentic Experiences

Chat id – Florida; UK; Pakistan
Unified Chat Platform for Businesses

Contently – NY, NY (via Idaho)
Marketplace for Professional Content

CourseKit – Philadelphia, PA
Social Learning Management Software

Dispatch.io – NY, NY; Florida
Cloud Sharing, Movement, and Management Service

Fred Rover – NY, NY
Web and Mobile App Discovery

Ordr.in – Brooklyn, NY
API for Food Service Industry

Piictu – NY, NY (via Caracas, Venezuela)
Mobile Photo Meme Game

TimeStream (Spontaneously) – NY, NY
Social Calendar and Discovery Platform

Urtak – NY, NY
Publisher Polling Tool to Increase Engagement

Wantworthy – Philadelphia, PA
Brand for Discovering and Sharing Women’s Fashion

Zferral – Detroit, MI
Social Referral Platform

