The 10 Most Promising New Startups Coming Out Of Seattle

Seattle is home to a lot of great startups including Zulily, Swype, Redfin and PayScale.Techstars found 10 promising new startups and will be holding Demo Day Seattle this Thursday, November 3.



The founders will be presenting their companies to hundreds of journalists and investors.

Beamit lets you transfer money internationally via mobile phones. Company: Beamit Founders: Matt Oppenheimer, Shivaas Gulati, Josh Hug Idea: 'Beamit is disrupting the international remittance business (e.g. Western Union, Moneygram, etc.) by leveraging mobile wallets to provide a simple, low-cost, and more accessible product. This means changing an industry where $325 billion is transferred

globally each year.' Bluebox Now! is a gaming network sponsored by brands Company: Bluebox Now! Founders: Naresh Dhiman, Chad Reed Idea: 'Casual gaming network sponsored by brands. We are changing the way brands engage and retain their customers.' EveryMove tracks your activity and rewards you for making healthy choices. Company: EveryMove Founders: Russell Benaroya, Marcelo Calbucci Idea: 'EveryMove is a new service that allows consumers to connect devices and applications which capture their healthy activities, and convert that information into rewards from their insurance company, employer, and brands.' FlexMinder helps you save on healthcare expenses with Flexible Spending Accounts. Company: FlexMinder Founders: Deepak Kumar, Will Miceli Idea: 'FlexMinder saves consumers money on healthcare expenses by making Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) work. FlexMinder is a free online tool to manage your Flexible Spending Account. FlexMinder tracks all your healthcare expenses, prepares and submits your FSA claims, estimates how much to contribute, and makes targeted suggestions for spending your money.' GoChime helps merchants find potential customers who have already expressed an interest in their products. Company: GoChime Founders: Austin Evarts, Josh Emert, Matt Walters Idea: 'GoChime lets merchants find the millions of consumers who are expressing intent to purchase their products or services on social media sites. Our private crowd members engage with these consumers in organic conversation and deliver offers relevant to the needs they've expressed. We have a real business model and early results that show we are 40 times more effective than traditional online advertising channels.' GroupTalent helps people find tech talent for their projects Company: GroupTalent Founders: Andrew Kinzer, Manuel Medinav, Gordon Hempton, Wes Hather Idea: 'GroupTalent is a platform where the best projects attract the best developers.' LikeBright is a safe dating option for women Company: LikeBright Founders: Nick Soman, Sonya Lai, Ron Lai Idea: 'LikeBright makes dating simple, social and safe for women.' Remotive turns your phone into a Robot. Company: Remotive Founders: Phu Nguyen, Peter Seid, Keller Rinaudo Idea: 'Romotive makes robotic platforms that use smartphones as their brains. Through mobile devices we're bringing the app store to robots, allowing robots and machines to gain new abilities quickly through new software. Our first product is a robotic tank toy that people can customise (via hardware extensions & software), infinitely program, and control remotely via a live video feed. With our technology, machines and robots can become smarter without being complex and expensive.' Smore is an easy way to make flyers online. Company: Smore Founders: Gilad Avidan, Shlomi Atar Idea: 'Smore makes it easy for anyone to create beautiful, effective online fliers -- highly designed single-page websites with a clear purpose, like marketing an app, promoting an event or selling a product.' Vizify helps you make a great first impression online. Company: Vizify Founders: Todd Silverstein, Jeff Cutler Stamm, Eli Tucker Idea: 'Vizify enables you to make a great first impression online by creating a visually stunning, information-rich, always-current profile out of the data that lives in the services you already use.' For more Seattle startups, check out: The 14 Hot Seattle Startups You Need To Watch >>

