Techstars Startup Shelby.TV Comes Out Of The Woodwork With 3 Massive Partnerships

Reece Pacheco, founder of Shelby.TV

Shelby.tv, a video sharing and discovery platform, has been quite since its $1.5 million financing announcement in July.It has re-emerged with three key partnerships: Hulu, College humour, and Tumblr.



The most impressive partnership is Hulu, which usually hoards its content. It is making its videos available on Shelby, BetaBeat reports.

College humour videos will also be available on the startup’s network, and Shelby’s platform will integrate Tumblr.

