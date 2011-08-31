Behind Closed Doors Of Ultra-Exclusive Startup Accelerator, Techstars NYC

Techstars NYC is a three-month startup accelerator. It pairs all-star mentors like Union Square Ventures’ Fred Wilson and Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley, with the coolest young tech founders.

The program is exceptionally hard to get into. There were more than 1,000 applicants for 12 spots in the summer session of Techstars. That acceptance rate makes the program more exclusive than any Ivy League school.

Managing Director David Tisch tells us at least seven of the companies are receiving serious investor interest, and all of them are going to kill it on stage next month.  None of the companies have pivoted.

We took a tour of their Union Square office, led by Tisch.

Techstars NYC shares a building with a lot of yoga studios. The elevators always smell because of Bikram (hot) yoga classes on the 6th floor.

But once you get up to Techstars' office on the 8th floor, it's quite lovely.

Techstars shares an office with Pivotal Labs, which develops software for web companies.

This half is Techstars. There are 12 startups getting ready to launch in September. They beat out 1,000 applicants to get into the accelerator.

Our tour started in the kitchen, where the SideTour team congregated over lunch.

These here are nerd clocks. Can you tell what time it is?

Mo SantRam is a freelance designer for Techstars. He was sitting alone, waiting for one of the startups to call on him for help.

Meanwhile, Pivotal Labs employees took on startup Dispatch.io on the ping pong tables.

Techstars Managing Director David Tish is hard at work in his office.

Tisch has made angel investments in 42 startups. One of them is GroupMe. Here's a rug GroupMe made him with its logo.

David Cohen is the founder of Techstars. He let us bombard his office to take a picture.

In case any of the startups forget, there's exactly this much time until Demo Day in October. Gulp.

Here's a conference room the Tech Stars can utilise.

Founders can also steal away into these phone booths to place private calls.

Founders spend a lot of long nights in the Techstars office. There's a shower and lockers for them when they pull all-nighters.

There are at least four coffee machines in the Techstars kitchen. Coursekit's Joe Cohen is struggling to make an espresso.

There's a towel and bike rack in the back room founders can utilise too.

Techstars is starring in a Bloomberg reality show this fall. While they were filming, Bloomberg's staff took over this tiny room to edit footage and conduct interviews.

The Piictu team is hard at work. Cofounder Noah Slimak seems to be worried about something. Maybe it has something to do with the round we've heard they raised.

Urtak cofounder Marc Lizoain is hard at work on a question-based solution for commenting boards on websites.

Zferral's Nick Schwab looks cheery and hyped up on Redbull.

Hey look, there's a girl in Techstars! The lone female is Lauren McDevitt of fashion startup Wantworthy.

The TimeStream team is collaborating.

Most of the Techstars founders are Mac people.

Contently's Dave Goldberg and Joe Coleman are huddled around a computer.

Order.in's Felix Sheng is busy Turntablling it up. Caught ya!

This is Ordr.in's other founder, David Bloom. Before Techstars he was working out of startup incubator DogPatch Labs.

The Dispatch.io team is back from their game of ping pong.

Dispatch.io cofounder Jesse Lamb's friend made stickers of him that have been passed around Techstars by popular demand. The resemblance is uncanny.

Dan Getelman and Hunter Horsley and cofounders of Coursekit. They raised $1 million then dropped out of UPenn for their startup.

Piictu founders proudly rep their own t-shirts, and show off their Techstars pride. After all, TechStars is more difficult to get into than Harvard or Yale.

Now get to know each of the founders and their startups:

