Behind Closed Doors Of Ultra-Exclusive Startup Accelerator, Techstars NYC

Techstars NYC is a three-month startup accelerator. It pairs all-star mentors like Union Square Ventures’ Fred Wilson and Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley, with the coolest young tech founders.



The program is exceptionally hard to get into. There were more than 1,000 applicants for 12 spots in the summer session of Techstars. That acceptance rate makes the program more exclusive than any Ivy League school.

Managing Director David Tisch tells us at least seven of the companies are receiving serious investor interest, and all of them are going to kill it on stage next month. None of the companies have pivoted.

We took a tour of their Union Square office, led by Tisch.

