DEAD OR ALIVE: 6 Months After TechStars NYC, Where Are The 12 Startups Now?

Last November, 12 startups presented to hundreds of investors and journalists at TechStars NYC Demo Day.Six months later, some are alive and well. Others have lost co-founders. One has died.
We checked in with all 12 startups; they filled us in the last six months.
Ordr.in has nearly 12,000 restaurants signed up for its food ordering API and it raised a seed round of financing.
Current status: Alive and funded
Founders: David Bloom and Felix Sheng
What it is: Ordr.in is an API for ordering food. (Think of it like a job board: any publisher can put it on their site and get a cut of the profits if food is purchased by a visitor).
Where it is now: Raised seed capital from TechStars, Google Ventures, Ludlow Ventures and 500 Startups. Hunting for tech talent.
'Since TechStars we added funding from amazing investors, closed deals with global brands that we will announce later this spring and inked agreements that will bring our restaurant network to more than 12,000,' say the founders. 'It's a great and busy time! Now we just need to grow our tech team. A good and common problem. If any JavaScript developers are curious about what we do please reach out!'
Contently raised $2 million and doubled its team to 12 people. It's also secured partnerships with big brands like Amex and Best Buy.
Current status: Alive and funded
Founders: Joe Coleman, Shane Snow and David Goldberg
What it is: Contently is a network that helps freelance writers find paid gigs and helps publishers find great writers.
Where it is now: Contently raised $2 million from Lightbank, ffVC, Contour, and several angel investors. It has already worked with 40+ active publishers and brands including LinkedIn, Best Buy and American Express. It has a database of 3,000+ approved writers and thousands more in waiting, according to Snow.
'The company has gained serious user and revenue traction since TechStars, doubled its team to 12, and continues to bring on brand-name clients like Allstate, Weber Shandwick and The Atlantic,' the founders tell us.
Current status: In private beta
Founders: Joshua Keay and David Keay
What it is: Spontaneously, formerly called TimeStream, is a social calendar. It hasn't launched yet, but it be an app that lets users rate things they want to do, who they want to do them with, and list times that they're free. Spontaneously then shows users which friends match their criteria.
Where it is now: Spontaneously is funded (by Techstars) and has grown to a team of five working out of General Assembly. It is currently in private beta, and it is hiring.
Current status: Alive and funded
Founders: Vipin Goyal, Minesh Mistry and Mark Webster
What it is: SideTour helps people discover and book experiences with an expert teacher or instructor.
Where it is now: 'In December, we closed a $1.5 million Series A led by Foundry Group and RRE Ventures, which also included a number of our TechStars mentors and other angel investors,' say the founders.
'We also parted ways with one of our co-founders Aaron Foss. Since then, we have more than doubled the size of our team, including key hires from Pivotal Labs and American Express. We'll be launching our new product/technology platform this month. And on the business front, we continue to receive great feedback from our hosts and consumers, and have seen record sales over the past several months.'
Current status: Heads down and working on the product
Founders: Joshua Wais and Lauren McDevitt
What it is: Wantworthy helps people discover and share women's clothing/accessories. Users can save fashion items across the web to their pages -- kind of like Pinterest.
Where it is now: 'We closed a round of funding post-TechStars and have been heads down on product and growing our team,' say the founders.
Current status: Cash flow positive and ramping up the team
Founders: Jeff Epstein, Nick Schwab.
What it is: Ambassador helps brands reward customers for promoting products online.
Where it is now: 'Ambassador is growing and doing really well,' say the founders. 'We were cash flow positive at the end of 2011 and are now ramping up by doubling our team to 6. Look for a few big announcements from Ambassador in the next few weeks.' It raised $18,000 via TechStars.
Urtak raised a $500,000 seed round and it's used by publishers such as The Daily Beast and Mashable.
Current status: Partnered with major publishers like The Daily Beast and Mashable; alive and funded.
Founders: Mark Lizoain and Aaron Gibralter
What it is: Urtak is a polling tool publishers can implement on their sites to engage readers
Where it is now: 'The last six months have been fantastic for us,' say the founders. 'We raised a round, our usage is growing exponentially, and we've seen Urtak used by more and more often by top sites like The Daily Beast, Mashable and The Blaze. Andrew Sullivan called Urtak 'the best Christmas present a blogger could ask for.' We're changing the way people respond to content online, and TechStars is what gave us the boost we needed.'
Urtak raised $12,000 via TechStars and an additional $500,000 seed round from Vaizra Seed Fund, Quotidian Ventures and Esther Dyson.
Current status: Alive and funded
Founders: Jonathan Slimak; Daniel Loreto is an advisor
What it is: Piictu turns your mobile photos into games with friends.
Where it is now: 'Piictu raised $730,000 this past summer and has seen rapid growth since releasing its biggest update to date in February,' say the founders. 'The team is currently 6 strong with an office in Union Square, NYC. Piictu continues to define the emerging use of mobile photos in a way that can bring more value to its users.'
We're also told Picctu is preparing to release 'something big' this summer.
Piictu's investors include SoftBank Capital, Betaworks, RRE Ventures, Jon Steinberg, David Tisch and Josh Guttman.
Current status: Alive
Founders: Daniel Herman, Matthew Wild, Waqas Hussain
What it is: ChatID helps customers communicate with big companies easily via text and IM.
Where it is now: 'ChatID is alive and well, continuing to grow its world-class engineering team and working with partners to enable chat with businesses in places where it wasn't previously possible,' say the founders, who also note that they haven't made a public funding announcement.
It has made no public funding announcement.
Current status: Alive and funded
Founders: Jesse Lamb, Nick Stamas, Alex Godin, Gary LosHuertos
What it is: Dispatch helps organise all files you share by consolidating multiple web pages.
Where it is now: 'Dispatch is currently in private beta. We raised a $965,000 round last fall led by Thrive Capital,' say the founders. 'We share an office with two other Techstars companies in Flatiron now (ChatID and Ordr.in).'
Other investors include SV Angel, Lerer Ventures, GroupMe founders Jared Hecht and Stever Martocci, Matt Turck, Bob Pasker, Zelkova Ventures, David Tisch and Kal Vepuri.
Current status: Dead
Founders: Matthew Chun and Bryan Adams
What it was: Helped people discover web and mobile apps.
Where it is now: MobIntent shut down a few months after TechStars. 'Ultimately, we just decided we didn't want to be ad-tech guys,' say the founders. Both have remained involved in the startup community.
Current status: Alive and funded
Founders: Jim Grandpre, Joe, Cohen, Dan Getelman
What it was: Coursekit is like a more social, interactive Blackboard for teachers and students. It helps classes communicate with each other.
Where it is now: 'We've had a remarkable first semester,' say the co-founders. 'Since TechStars, we've set up shop in Tribeca, raised a $5 million round, and tripled our team to 12. Our product continues to delight -- it's currently the backbone of courses at hundreds of schools around the globe.'
Coursekit has raised $6 million to date from IA Ventures, Founder Collective ,Shasta Ventures, Ralph Mack, Zach Weinberg, Nat Turner, David Tisch, TechStars NYC, The Social+Capital Partnership, Joel Spolsky and Michael Kearns.
