DEAD OR ALIVE: 6 Months After TechStars NYC, Where Are The 12 Startups Now?

Current status: Alive and funded

Founders: David Bloom and Felix Sheng

What it is: Ordr.in is an API for ordering food. (Think of it like a job board: any publisher can put it on their site and get a cut of the profits if food is purchased by a visitor).

Where it is now: Raised seed capital from TechStars, Google Ventures, Ludlow Ventures and 500 Startups. Hunting for tech talent.

'Since TechStars we added funding from amazing investors, closed deals with global brands that we will announce later this spring and inked agreements that will bring our restaurant network to more than 12,000,' say the founders. 'It's a great and busy time! Now we just need to grow our tech team. A good and common problem. If any JavaScript developers are curious about what we do please reach out!'