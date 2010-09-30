TechStars New York Is Moving In With Pivotal Labs

Startup accelerator TechStars will run its New York City branch out of Pivotal Labs in Union Square.



TechStars, the biggest accelerator outside of Y Combinator, announced it was coming to New York earlier this month.

This sounds like a great fit. Pivotal Labs is a software engineering firm that specialises in early stage startups. The firm assigns engineers who essentially become the development team for non-technical founders who aren’t ready to bring on their own engineers.

A big component of the value of accelerator programs is that they put startups with small teams in close proximity to people with different skill sets. Setting up at Pivotal will put the New York TechStars company in the same building as talented engineers who have already helped a lot of startups get off the ground.

