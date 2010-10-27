Hackers: TechStars Wants To Hook You Up With Startups

TechStars is introducing a new layer to its startup accelerator program: individual coders without a startup idea of their own can apply to be unattached ‘HackStars’.



Accepted HackStars will be paid $6,000 to work with any or all of the participating startups over the course of the three-month program.

This makes a lot of sense. Startups are always looking for more software engineers, so having extra hackers around will be a big asset for TechStars companies. For unproven coders, this could provide a great way into the startup world. The companies will get a firsthand look at what they can do without any up-front risk; the hope is that the program will end up matching engineers and companies for permanent jobs down the line.

Of course, that all depends on TechStars being able to do what these startups struggle to: find talented coders who don’t have something else going already.

Here’s who TechStars says it’s looking for:

Do you meet this profile?

You are a code-slinging PHP, Java, .NET, or Ruby guru, or a UI/UX/Javascript superstar.

You want to have a TechStars experience so you can learn all about startups and funding from our mentors.

You want to work side-by-side with some of the countries most promising new founders and young companies.

You live in a TechStars city, or are willing to relocate for the program and are willing to dedicate 100% of your time during the program to TechStars.

