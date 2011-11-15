The Ultimate Guide For Getting Into Techstars NYC's Spring Session

TechStars NYC is now accepting applications for its spring program, which will run from March until June.



Run by David Cohen and David Tisch, TechStars NYC is one of the most competitive startup accelerator programs.

More than 1,000 startups applied for a dozen slots in the last session, and Techstars expects even more applicants this time around. That makes the program harder to get into than Harvard or Yale.

A large part of the the Techstars program is mentorship. Many industry leaders help guide the early stage companies including Roger Ehrenberg, Dennis Crowley, and Fred Wilson.

Each accepted company will receive $18,000 with the potential to receive an additional $100,000. This is significantly more money than any of the former TechStars companies were offered.

At the conclusion of the 3-month long mentorship program, each startup presents to hundreds of investors and journalists at Demo Day.

Techstars NYC has produced a number of success stories, including CrowdTwist, OnSwipe and ThinkNear. One of the companies, To Vie For, shuttered. A few others pivoted.

If you think your startup is ready, check out TechStars and put in an application.

But before you do, here are some resources you should check out:

First, should you apply to Y Combinator or Techstars? Here are the five key differences between the two programs.

How do you get into Techstars? Here’s an interview with managing director David Tisch with his tips for applicants

Which types of startups does Techstars accept? Get to know the Summer 2011 class. Here’s the Winter 2010 class.

What happens to the startups after Demo Day? Here’s what happened to the first 11 startups six months after the program ended.

Lastly, is Techstars actually worth it? Here are some stats about the startups that have come out of the program.

Good luck!

