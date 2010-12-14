Tech’s Biggest Lobbying Losers And Winners Of The Week

Seth Lemmons via Flickr



LOSERS Net Neutrality – Which seems to be trending as a partisan issue with no level of moderation capable. On the one hand are the broadband companies who are doing a great job lobbying to water down what they believe is a dangerous proposal and on the other hand are those who believe the FCC isn’t actually proposing net neutrality. Good job Net Neutrality – you will soon join your brothers gun control and taxes as issues to which moderation pleases absolutely nobody.

Google – Which was outgunned by Microsoft in a government contracting bid with the USDA. Microsoft won the lucrative cloud-computing contract which Google claims they were never given the chance to bid. Ouch – tough loss which follows the revelation that Microsoft has been funding a third party in Europe to bash Google to regulators and journalists.

WINNERS

Interactive Advertising Bureau – Which has rightly beefed up their Washington office in response to “do not track” opt-out legislation being discussed by policy makers.

The IAB accounts for over 87% of online traffic and an expanded legislative counsel office should aid their response. The IAB isn’t new to Washington so kudos to them for having their tech influence infrastructure already built and now expanding that operation.

American Intellectual Property – Successfully lobbied 32 Senators this past week to send a letter of concern to China regarding Chinese intellectual property violations. The letter comes in advance of the U.S. Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade. Ongoing intellectual property disputes with the Chinese include possible high tech and clean tech theft.

