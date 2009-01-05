Tech's Big Week: Macworld, CES, And More

The first week of 2009 will be one of tech’s busiest, including two trade shows, an investor conference, and an awards show. Stay tuned for complete coverage and analysis.



On our agenda:

Macworld Expo 2009 in San Francisco, where Apple (AAPL) will present for the last time. CEO Steve Jobs won’t give his annual “Stevenote,” which will be delivered by Apple marketing head Phil Schiller. Does this mean Apple doesn’t have any important new products to announce? Or is the company just trying to give someone else the spotlight? Join us for live coverage Tuesday morning to find out.

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the tech industry’s annual product/marketing blitz. We expect lots of buzz about new TVs, digital video contraptions, home media servers, etc. But we’re most excited to see Palm’s (PALM) new top-secret smartphone platform, which the future of the company is riding on.

Citibank’s annual Entertainment, Media, and Telecom conference in Phoenix, where CEOs from some of the biggest media and tech companies will update investors on their business, including CBS’s (CBS) Les Moonves, IAC’s (IACI) Barry Diller, Verizon’s (VZ) Ivan Seidenberg, etc.



The Crunchies in San Francisco, the annual startup Oscars organised by TechCrunch, which we’re participating in as a media partner. Voting runs through the end of the day on Monday, so vote for your favourites now!

