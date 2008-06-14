Technorati Raises $7.5 Million, Crashes

Technorati, the once-promising, but has-been blog search engine, has raised $7.5 million of a $10 million Series D round, PE Hub reports, citing a regulatory filing. Returning to invest more: Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Mobius Venture Capital, and FG Incubation, which runs Technorati Japan. Technorati has raised $30 million to date, according to PE Hub.



We must not be the only ones visiting Technorati for the first time in years today. Twice in the last hour, we’ve been unable to load the homepage due to “backend issues.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.