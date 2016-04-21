Here's the groundbreaking technology that can turn people into animals in movies

While the latest version of “The Jungle Book,” which has topped the box office, uses animation to brings animals to life, some filmmakers are opting for motion capture. While this technology has been around for years, it’s getting better and more convincing.
Watch the full VFX breakdown of “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” here.
Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Alana Yzola
