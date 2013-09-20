Look How Tech Has Ruined Your Childhood Toys

Kids these days…
If only they played with the same toys that we played with!
Yes, there have been all sorts of awesome new toys, games, and apps that have been created for children using technology. Obviously, the combination of toys and tech innovation often works great.
But, sometimes, technology really is used for evil instead of good — like in each of these teched-up versions of the very toys that you used to enjoy.
The old Uno was an awesome, easy-to-learn card game. Uno Roboto requires batteries and features an 'unpredictable little robot' that learns your name and calls out random rules and phrases.
From a simple way to get kids moving to a simple way to get them into EDM.
The original 1998 Furby seemed high-tech (and annoying) enough up at time, but 2013's Furby Boom and its corresponding app opens up a whole new world of possibilities, like having your Furby lay eggs, take showers, and gaze at you with even creepier eyes.
Sure, no one liked being the banker when they played Monopoly, but getting rid of all that paper money in favour of a credit card and an electronic balance checker is just wrong.
This new Barbie is more than a doll: She's a fully functional video camera that allows kids to capture video from Barbie's point of view. 'Lights, Barbie, Action!'
All signs point to the fact that an electronic magic 8 ball is cheating. At least that eerie blue dice felt a little mystical.
No longer do you have to make your own car sounds when playing with Hot Wheels because you can just download this corresponding Power Port app to do the work for you. The app also let's your car, uh, wrestle a shark?
Twister Dance plays Britney Spears music while giving light cues to tell you which coloured circle you should step on. Looks like kids these days won't be able to get inadvertently tangled up with their middle school crushes...
A talking doll used to be high-tech. Now, 'Baby and Me' lets you raise a baby through your Wii console: Just insert your Wii remote into the dolly's back and it will giggle, gurgle, burp, and maybe cry uncontrollably all night long.
OK, so maybe Candy Crush Saga isn't exactly a souped-up version of Connect Four, but it definitely took the old game's basic premise to an unpleasantly addictive level.
The Laugh & Learn Apptivity Creation Center exists to keep iPads safe from baby drool. It exists because too many babies are playing games solely on mini-computer screens.
It used to be that your toy helicopters could only fly as high as your arm could reach. Now, your electronic toys can kill you.
