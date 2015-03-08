These GIFs that show how much laptops, storage devices, and computer mice have changed over the years

When the first commercially available laptop launched in 1981, it weighed 24 pounds and cost $US1,795 (roughly equivalent to $US4,500 today).

You’d have to shell out hundreds of dollars for Logitech’s first computer mouse in 1982, and floppy disks could only hold 1.2 MB of data in 1978.

The folks over at Experts Exchange made these four neat GIFs to show how the technology we use every day has changed in the last 50 years:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

NOW WATCH: The science behind why technology is so addictive



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.