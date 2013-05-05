11 Of The Wildest Technology Conspiracy Theories

Nothing is at it seems! Or is it? Plus, they’re all out to get you.



Want proof? One theory says the CIA has funded an operation that trawls Facebook for data.

Seriously.

Whether the motivations are political, financial, or otherwise, plenty of people are convinced that big businesses and governments are manipulating technology to keep power out of the hands of the people.

Take a look at these conspiracy theories and tell us what you think.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.