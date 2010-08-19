We Need To Change Copyright Laws To Save Newspapers

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Copyright and patent laws were introduced to benefit society by providing authors and inventors incentives to create; by giving authors and inventors an opportunity for personal gain from their own creativity intellectual property protections create an environment that fosters the innovations that allow society to prosper.And yet, the introduction of inexpensive photocopying changed the balance between the rights of the copyright holder and the greater needs of society. Fair use doctrine emerged, providing critics and professors the right to use limited amounts of copyrighted material, with attribution, for purposes of commentary or instruction.



The Internet may once again require rethinking intellectual property rights, particularly in reinterpreting the fair use doctrine of copyright law. Nothing in prior judicial analysis anticipated the online reuse of protected content, nearly instantaneously, in massive quantities, and to an audience that can be as large as the copyright owner’s audience.

Using aggregators like Google and others, I can access essentially in real time the lead paragraphs of almost any story from the New York Times, the Washington Post, or indeed any other major news service. Not surprisingly, traditional print media publications are dying, and not surprisingly their owners’ online dotcom alternatives are generating far too little revenue to pick up the slack; why pay for any content when the essence of everything is available immediately, and free, elsewhere.

This suggests tighter restrictions on the re-use of the intellectual property of others. Fair use doctrine was never intended to protect nearly instantaneous re-posting or re-broadcast.

In direct contrast, there are reasons to think that in other instances intellectual property rights protection may need to be relaxed. It’s now possible to combine publicly available musical sources, a high quality digital microphone, and mixing software, to produce some wonderful amateur musical production. The protection of intellectual property rights was based on the assumption that creativity is rare. Anything that limits in perpetuity mash-up artists’ rights to combine existing material may no longer be in the best interests of society. We’re not suggesting that all copyrights deserve to be protected, or that society will benefit from extending all copyrights.

So – patent and copyright need to be both strengthened and relaxed.

A first suggestion would be to provide newspaper and other journalistic content special protection, so that no part of any story from any daily periodical could be reposted in an online aggregator, or used online for any use other than commentary on the article, for 24 hours; similarly, no part of any story from any weekly publication could be reposted in an online aggregator or for any use purpose other than commentary, for one week. A stronger form of restriction, the “hot news doctrine”, would prevent rebroadcast not merely of the wording of the article itself, but of its essence; it’s not clear if the hot news doctrine is truly applicable or if the courts will allow the necessary extensions to make the doctrine applicable.

Google, Bing, and Yahoo would find their revenues unaltered by these restrictions. With luck, traditional media would survive as well. Society would also benefit, since the incentives in remaining copyright protections would make it possible to earn money from creative work.

Admittedly, some of us initially get a little bit loopy when anyone suggests any limitations to the right to freely access any and all content, even suggesting that any limitations on free access to content would destroy the Internet.

However, the net is a pretty robust institution by now, and if we were suddenly not able to access articles from the Post (Washington or New York) until they were 24 hours old the net would, indeed, survive. In contrast, big city newspapers are dying from the east coast to the west, and without that change to reuse of newspapers’ content, it actually is not clear that investigative journalism as we know it will survive much longer.

We believe that copyright law needs to be revised, and made both shorter and more draconian if journalism is to survive and (2) we believe that the hot news doctrine may offer some relief to traditional media, but not in its current, 90 year old form.

We will examine the need to revise antitrust law and trademark law in subsequent postings. We will also explore when alternative business models may be appropriate, and when they may not.

Dr. Clemons has been a pioneer in studying the strategic and competitive use of information technology and is currently a professor at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Nehal Madhani is a restructuring associate at Kirkland and Ellis LLP and a graduate of the Wharton School.



