How Technology Is Impacting America's Classrooms

Technology is moving at the speed of light and also improving the speed as which we can teach our children how to use computers. Kids are getting cell phones and mobile computers at a much early age and texting is now a common form of communication among the social scene. When technology is rolled out in a positive way in classrooms, it can have a positive effect on the speed at which kids learn. It’s important that technology doesn’t remove the need for books, but instead is an additional vice in which children can gain a more interactive rich and robust experience while learning.



An example of a modern day reading device such as the Amazon Kindle DX, is an over-sized version of the Kindle e-book reader. The Kindle has access to Amazon’s huge selection of books and provides an enormous of amount of learning potential for kids. Downloading an e-book happens instantly and schools can integrate certain e-books into their curriculum as opposed to using text books or novels. If I remember back to the day when I had to carry the Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck in my back pack for months at a time, I think about how heavy the book was and cumbersome when compared to a e-book version of the book. The Kindle even provides great tools for bookmarking pages, highlight words, phrases, or paragraphs for easy navigation of a book or novel.

An example of a modern day mobile computer is the iPad, which opens education to whole new world of learning potential through it’s applications. Schools and classrooms can recommend and endorse certain applications by third party developers whereby they have seen success in learning for their students. If these tests were put in place, then it would be a good experiment towards improving education and learning across the world. Simply test whether a student learns faster by using a certain interactive application on the iPad or a text book. At a younger level, there are great apps to help both babies learn and help parents with baby care. There are tons of apps to help babies and toddlers with their counting, spelling, reading, and much more. If pre-schools and educational departments endorse certain apps through testing, it may actually lead to parents synching up and using an application that will have a positive effect on their child’s learning. You can find tons of interesting baby tips and baby iphone apps, but we haven’t seen any proof yet to definitive benefit these apps have on your baby.

Through proper testing, examination, endorsements, and the synchronisation over the proper use of technology in education, we could be doing a great service for our future generations.

