Here's What The First Blog, Smartphone, and Web Browser Looked Like

Someone had to send the first email. Someone had to create the first computer virus. And obviously, someone had to register the first internet domain.



It’s only because of so many technical visionaries that we have the Internet as we know it today.

Here are some of the humble first steps that got us here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.