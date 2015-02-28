This is why you can't stop checking your phone

Whether it be clearing inboxes, constantly checking up on our friends, or getting in a quick round of Candy Crush, we just can’t stop. But what makes our tech so addicting? Dr. Dan Siegel, a clinical professor of psychiatry at the UCLA School of Medicine, breaks down what is really happening behind our screens that keeps us coming back.

Produced by Justin Gmoser

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.