These Are The Technologies That Saved Lives On The Plane That Crashed At SFO

Over the weekend, a plane crash-landed at San Francisco International Airport.



There were 307 passengers and crew aboard Asiana Flight 214 heading from Seoul, South Korea to San Francisco, Calif. Two 16-year-old girls died as a result, and more than 180 people were injured.

But experts say the flight could have been deadlier, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Luckily, there were a bunch of heroic flight attendants and passengers, as well as new technologies put into place over the last 20 years.

Over the last 20 years, jet makers, airlines, and regulators have made it a priority to help more passengers survive plane crashes.

In the late 1980s, new rules went into effect requiring that seats on jetliners must be able to survive collisions at 16 times the force of gravity. That’s in order to ensure the seats don’t collapse or detach from the cabin floor.

Improved flame-retardant materials used on seats also helped prevent the fire from spreading too quickly, experts say.

Even the firefighters and rescue crews on the scene utilized “cutting-edge nozzles” with cameras attached to the end of the hoses. It helped them navigate inside the cabin and hit the most dangerous spots first.

