Miller Tabak technical Jonathan Krinsky sent three technical charts that every Apple (AAPL) investor should keep an eye on:



AAPL is sitting right on a very long term trend line from the 2003 lows around 450-460.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

Looking a bit closer, there is a gap from January 2012 around 428, which is the last spot where Apple had a big gap up.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

Fans of Fibonnaci analysts will want to watch these various lines.

