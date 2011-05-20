Chart of LCC with Fib retracement (Click to Enlarge)



US Airways Group Inc.(LCC) broke out of some resistance today of 10.01 trading over 1.5x’s average volume. The stock closed three cents of the highs of the day. With Delta airline removing 140 aircrafts this opens opportunity up for US Airways to capture more market sure….

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/technical-analysis-of-lcc

