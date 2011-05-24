Technical Analysis of Coach (COH)

HedgeFundLive.Com



Retail apparel company Coach (COH) has seen some recent resistance at 60.50 with resistance up to 61.44 the 52 week high. The stock closed near the lows of the day as well as making a lower high and lower low. The stock did close above the 20 SMA, but was unable to close higher than the 8 & 15 SMA’s. For the past three weeks the stock has been trading in about a $3 range, unable to breakout in either direction. Levels of support to look for on COH are 57.50 there is a lot of data points that show this level would be a great entry point to be a buyer. On the upside look for the stock to break through the 52 week high and breakout from there.

