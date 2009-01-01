Techmeme's 10 Biggest Stories of 2008

Nicholas Carlson

Tech news aggregator Techmeme’s new cyborg Megan McCarthy sorted through the site’s internal headline ranking data and came up with a list of 2008’s biggest stories in tech.

  • Microsoft Proposes Acquisition of Yahoo! for $31 per Share
  • Apple Announces Its Last Year at Macworld
  • Google Chrome, Google’s Browser Project
  • To Our Developers (Apple rescinds its NDA for iPhone developers)
  • Google Is Taking Questions (Spoken, via iPhone)
  • Google to buy Valve (A rumour that proved false)
  • Music Industry to Abandon Mass Suits
  • Google, Microsoft Said To Be Preparing Bids For Digg
  • Introducing Windows 7
  • iPhone 3G Launch Date Confirmed

