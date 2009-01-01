Techmeme's 10 Biggest Stories of 2008

Tech news aggregator Techmeme’s new cyborg Megan McCarthy sorted through the site’s internal headline ranking data and came up with a list of 2008’s biggest stories in tech.



Microsoft Proposes Acquisition of Yahoo! for $31 per Share

Apple Announces Its Last Year at Macworld

Google Chrome, Google’s Browser Project

To Our Developers (Apple rescinds its NDA for iPhone developers)

Google Is Taking Questions (Spoken, via iPhone)

Google to buy Valve (A rumour that proved false)

Music Industry to Abandon Mass Suits

Google, Microsoft Said To Be Preparing Bids For Digg

Introducing Windows 7

iPhone 3G Launch Date Confirmed

