Techmeme's 10 Biggest Stories of 2008

Tech news aggregator Techmeme’s new cyborg Megan McCarthy sorted through the site’s internal headline ranking data and came up with a list of 2008’s biggest stories in tech.
- Microsoft Proposes Acquisition of Yahoo! for $31 per Share
- Apple Announces Its Last Year at Macworld
- Google Chrome, Google’s Browser Project
- To Our Developers (Apple rescinds its NDA for iPhone developers)
- Google Is Taking Questions (Spoken, via iPhone)
- Google to buy Valve (A rumour that proved false)
- Music Industry to Abandon Mass Suits
- Google, Microsoft Said To Be Preparing Bids For Digg
- Introducing Windows 7
- iPhone 3G Launch Date Confirmed
