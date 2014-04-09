Someone In San Francisco Wants To Separate Techies From 'Real San Franciscans'

The Mission District in San Francisco is home to many things: coffee shops, restaurants, Google bus stops, bike shops, and even a store that sells taxidermied mice.

But it looks like someone wants to make the Mission District home to one less thing: techies.

According to Uptown Almanac, this stencil is gracing the sidewalk on Valencia Street, one of the main corridors through the Mission.

According to the stencil, techies should hang out on the left — where there happens to be a children’s playground. Across the street from the playground, where the “real San Franciscans” should hang out, there’s a bar and some housing.

Here’s around where you can find the stencil, if you happen to be hanging out on Valencia and want to know where the techies are vs. the “real San Franciscans.” It’s between 19th and 20th streets:

This isn’t the first time people in San Francisco have shown not much love for “techies” and the tech industry. There’s a Twitter account that’s documenting what it calls “hate crimes” against the tech industry in the Bay Area. Many bars in San Francisco are banning Google Glass. This past weekend, anti-tech protesters targeted a tech employee directly.

And there’s the ongoing protests against the tech industry shuttle buses. Most recently, protesters blocked a bus by vomiting on its windshield.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.