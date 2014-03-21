This Twitter Account Is Documenting 'Hate Crimes' Against Techies In The Bay Area

The tech industry might be booming here in San Francisco, but that doesn’t mean everyone loves it.

And that’s where @TechHateCrimes comes in: its mission is to document what it calls “hate crimes” against the tech industry.

It’s hard to tell if it’s in earnest, or if it’s mocking the tech culture and the sense of entitlement some people in the tech industry have.

Whatever it is — and whether “hate crime” is even the proper terminology to use, since it’s debatable whether being a “techie” is integral to a person’s social identity — the Twitter account has been active since December, and doesn’t seem like it’s going anywhere.

Here’s a sampling of some tweets:

“I actually can’t stand tech people,” From: http://t.co/ie35QOix2D

— Tech Hate Crimes (@TechHateCrimes) December 21, 2013

“Fight the Tech Takeover” on a site about “the destructive impact of the tech industry on people’s daily lives.” https://t.co/bs0GacwMJG

— Tech Hate Crimes (@TechHateCrimes) March 18, 2014

Some of the pictures in the tweets are definitely not safe for work (language!), but there’s quite the range of pictures depicting anger toward the tech industry:

This graffiti is spray painted next to one of the Google bus pickup stops:

It seems that “die techie scum” is a popular slogan:



And graffiti isn’t the only “hate crime” that’s happening. Protesters broke a window on this Google bus:

