A couple fridays ago, I walked down Broadway to the AOL building and met up with Chris Dixon and we talked for about 30 minutes in a small TV studio they have there. The result was a couple episodres of Founder Stories on TechCrunch.tv.



You can watch both of them here. They are both good discussions. I particularly like this one about failure and investing when nobody else wants to.





This post originally appeared at A VC.