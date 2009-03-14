TechCrunch's Arrington Pulling Out Of Startup Investments

TechCrunch founder Mike Arrington is getting out of his startup investments, including video startup Seesmic, news startup Daylife, and MC Hammer’s DanceJam.



At the end of a long post about journalistic ethics, Arrington announces he’s getting out of the angel investment field.

These investments are always disclosed and in my opinion we do more than enough to maintain transparency there. But it’s also a weak point that competitors and disgruntled entrepreneurs use to attack our credibility. So over the next few months I’m going to divest myself of all of those investments in an orderly fashion, and I’ll update readers on the progress. I’ll also discontinue making any further investments.

So what is he doing? Last week, when Arrington returned from vacation, he promised “more soon on my plans for the future.” Still waiting on those.

