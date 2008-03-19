TechCrunch Wants to Merge With Blogosphere, Kill CNET

We’ve argued that there will soon be a big blog-network consolidation wave. We’ve argued that big media conglomerates will eventually start scarfing up the leading blog networks. We’ve argued that someday TechCrunch might sell to CNET for $100+ million.



But we’re apparently wrong! TechCrunch doesn’t want to sell to CNET. TechCrunch wants to kill CNET. How? By merging with a bunch of other leading blogs and blog networks, raising a bunch of money, and burying the bastards.

TechCrunch proprietor Mike Arrington outlined his world-domination plans last night in a rambling manifesto. He included some patented TechCrunch attention to detail–at the beginning of the post, we, Silicon Alley Insider, Inc., were said to be raising $2-$3 million and at the end we were said to be raising $3-$5 million–and he shared the secret blogging formula that has made TechCrunch the industry standard: Don’t just report news–haul off and belt people in the nose! (We remember when he did that to us! Ouch!)

Anyway, the point of Mike’s manifesto was to tell us and other blog networks not to raise $2-$3 million or $3-$5 million or whatever, but to merge into a blog dream team and crush CNET. Because if we do raise a bunch of money, Mike says, we’ll set a sky-high valuation benchmark, and then we won’t be able to merge anymore.

Well, Mike, we must admit we’re not 100% averse to setting a sky-high valuation benchmark, but we do like this merging concept, at least in theory. We also like TechCrunch, so we’d be happy to talk. We’d even be happy to kill CNET with you if that’s really the goal, although we would secretly hope that we could find more interesting things to do.

So let us know where/when we can grab a beer and discuss this dream-team world domination plan. In the meantime, we’ll continue to raise our $2-$3 million or $3-$5 million or whatever, set our sky-high valuation benchmark, and explore our (many!) other strategic alternatives.

See Also:

Blogs are a Disruptive Technology

CNET To Buy TechCrunch for $100 Million?

TechCrunch $100 Million? The Outrage!

Business Magazines Getting Clobbered

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.