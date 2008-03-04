TechCrunch Top Pick "All Peers" Goes Bust

TechCrunch sends another company to its DeadPool today. The “much hyped All Peers” is “shutting down,” says TechCrunch proprietor Michael Arrington.



Thankfully, Mike also has the good humour to provide links showing who did the hyping.

“AllPeers is the Firefox Killer App,” Mike screamed two years ago, adding that “This company is set to take the world by storm.”

Ah, the hazards of prognosticating. Mike, we feel your pain.

All Peers to “take the world by storm”? Did I say that?

