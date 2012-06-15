TechCrunch Ripoff TinyCrunch: We've Been Hacked!

We still haven’t heard what TechCrunch impresario Mike Arrington thinks of tinyCrunch, which makes a living condensing TechCrunch posts. But maybe Mike hasn’t seen it — it’s been down for the last day.



Founders Jason Wilk and Matthew Glueckert say the site was hacked and they’ve spent the last 24 hours or so trying to get it back up. They don’t know who or why, but given the type of damage to their files, they think its unlikely that the attack was malicious. So we’d guess it’s more likely the work of a spam bot than an aggrieved content creator.

