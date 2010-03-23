TechCrunch Poaches Forbes Anchor To Launch Video Product

Dan Frommer
Evelyn Rusli

TechCrunch has hired former Forbes video anchor Evelyn Rusli to launch a Web video product, we’ve learned.

Beyond whatever video she makes for the site, we imagine she’ll also represent TechCrunch on TV as well.

Evelyn was a regular on “Forbes on Fox,” the Saturday morning show that airs on Fox News Channel.

She started today: “First day of school,” she tweeted about half an hour ago.

Here she is interviewing Netscape founder Marc Andreessen.

