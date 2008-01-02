TechCrunch Outs Conference Copycat WebGuild

Arrington snoops around and discovers that the anonymous comment spammer blasting TC for not hyping the “Web 2.0 Conference and Expo” has the same IP address as the CEO of conference promoter WebGuild–the company that says there is nothing legally wrong with naming its conference after the wildly successful John Battelle / Tim O’Reilly confab of the same name (which, legally, there may not be).

Are you going to the Web 2.0 Conference later this month? No,

put on by O’Reilly in San Francisco. I’m talking about the

put on by WebGuild later this month.Or do you plan on attending the popular Future of Web Apps Conference? Not the one put on multiple times per year by

. This is a different

, also held by WebGuild.



Confused? So am I. I hadn’t heard much about WebGuild, but recently dozens of spam comments started appearing on TechCrunch lambasting us for not promoting WebGuild’s Web 2.0 Conference…