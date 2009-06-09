TechCrunch Now Number Two Tech Blog As Mashable Surges

According to Compete and Quantcast, the Web’s most popular tech blog is no longer TechCrunch, but social media blog Mashable. Here’s the chart from Compete:



How’d Mashable and founder Pete Cashmore do it? With:

Solid content.

Lots of search engine-friendly “how-tos.”

Readers in the social media industry who share everything.

A dominating Twitter presence. Besides something called Tweetmeme, Mashable is the top shared site on Twitter.

