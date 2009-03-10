TechCrunch Moves Out Of Arrington's House

When someone gets around to making a star map or bus tour for Web 2.0, TechCrunch founder Mike Arrington’s house in Atherton, Calif. will be one of the first stops.

Few Web startups made it through the boom (and bust?) without a visit; until now, that’s where TechCrunch’s growing staff came to work every day.

Now it’s going back to being just a house again. Why? In a blog post today, Arrington explains:

The first event: the city of Atherton, where I live, decided to put the hammer down on me running a business from my home. Apparently some of the neighbours complained about the traffic or something. Legal action was threatened.

The second event: the wholesale destruction of the office rental market in Silicon Valley gave us the opportunity to pick and choose our space and cut a great deal.

I’ll miss having TechCrunch at my house, where my commute time was measured in seconds and I was always surrounded by fascinating people who dropped by for interviews.

But there was the downside, too. There was absolutely no separation from my work and personal life. And for some reason crazy (usually European) entrepreneurs felt the urge to stop by at any time without warning and, if I didn’t answer the door, simply break in. And having TechCrunch staff wander into and out of my house at random times wasn’t always great, either.

The move should be good for Arrington’s reporters, too. We imagine that lurking Facebook employees — in downtown Palo Alto until they move — will provide better lunchtime eavesdropping than Laguna, Mike’s labrador retriever.

