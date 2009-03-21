TechCrunch Hires BusinessWeek Columnist Sarah Lacy

BusinessWeek columnist (and onetime SAI contributor) Sarah Lacy will join TechCrunch as a staff member, TechCrunch’s Michael Arrington said today. Lacy wrote for TechCrunch last month while Arrington was recharging in Hawaii.

She’ll continue her BusinessWeek column, her work on Yahoo (YHOO) TechTicker, and will work on a new book.

Arrington: She’s starting on a new book on global entrepreneurship and will be travelling constantly for the next eighteen months. While away, she’ll meet with local startups and entrepreneurs and cover the most interesting ones here at TechCrunch. You can also expect a healthy dose of Sarah’s unique editorial style regularly as well.

Photo: Brian Solis, www.briansolis.com, bub.blicio.us via Flickr.

