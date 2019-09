TechCrunch Generating $10 Million In Revenue Annually

Photo: Wikimedia

TechCrunch is generating $10 million in revenue annually from 9.2 million unique visitors, according to Inc. Magazine.Inc. turned over a few pages of its magazine to Mike Arrington to write about what he does all day every day. In short: He works hard, likes to break stories, and likes using Skype.



