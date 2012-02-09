TECHCRUNCH EXODUS CONTINUES: Its Top Mobile Writer Just Left

Photo: TechCrunch

UPDATE: Greg Kumparak has announced that he is leaving TechCrunch after four years.EARLIER: We just heard TechCrunch’s mobile editor Greg Kumparak is getting ready to leave the site.



Two sources told Business Insider told us that he’s planning to announce his departure soon.

Add him to the list of TechCrunch diaspora:

Sarah Lacy, PandoDaily founder

MG Siegler, CrunchFund investor, TechCrunch contributor and PandoDaily contributor

Heather Harde, former TechCrunch CEO

Mike Arrington, CrunchFund founder and PandoDaily contributor

Paul Carr, another PandoDaily contributor

Our sources said they don’t know where he’s going yet.

