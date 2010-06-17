TechCrunch Editor Arrington Hints He's Burnt Out And Ready To Sell

At a tech event in Seattle, TechCrunch’s founding editor, Michael Arrington, hinted he may be ready to sell.



TechFlash reported the news:

Arrington hinted that he was burned out and ready to sell the online publishing empire that he created five years ago this month.

Arrington, who attended Tuesday’s event with his father, didn’t address a sale of TechCrunch directly. But in a back-and-forth dialogue with Jackson Fish Market co-founder Hillel Cooperman, Arrington said he once had the belief that he would build TechCrunch over the long haul because he loved it. The notion of taking outside funding wasn’t an option at that time. But things have changed.

“It has been five years, and I can tell you, I am ready,” he said.

