TechCrunch Doomed? Compete Says AOL's Engadget Is Getting Crushed By Independent Gizmodo

Update: Citing much more impressive internal numbers, Engadget boss Joshua Topolsky says the chart below “goes to show how useless Compete is.”



Earlier: AOL is about to acquire tech’s biggest blog, TechCrunch.

Will the acquisition mark the beginning of the end for Silicon Valley’s most influential media outlet?

This chart, which compares AOL-owned Engadget to the independent Gizmodo hints the answer might be yes.

(Reminder: Compete.com isn’t especially accurate, but it is directional.)

