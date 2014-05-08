A Startup That Wants To Totally Reinvent Mobile Search Just Won TechCrunch Disrupt

Megan Rose Dickey
Tc disrupt winnerMegan Rose Dickey

After three days of startup demos at TechCrunch Disrupt NY, Vurb walked away with the Disrupt cup.

Vurb’s mission is to make mobile web browsing a whole lot easier by connecting and compiling relevant information for you.

The runner-up was IMI Technologies.

Past TechCrunch Disrupt NY winners include Soluto, Getaround, UberConference, and Enigma. All four of those startups have fared pretty well, but none is a runaway success, at least not yet.

Soluto, the winner of Disrupt’s inaugural event in New York in 2010, has raised $US18 million in funding to continue offering support tools to small businesses for managing and fixing their PCs. Just last month, it introduced a new service to support small businesses with up to 10 PCs.

Getaround, a peer-to-peer car rental startup, has raised $US19 million to date from investors including Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, Collaborative Fund, Menlo Ventures, and CrunchFund. It’s still a relatively young company but is definitely a rising star in the “sharing economy.” Just last month, Getaround partnered with the city of San Francisco to get access to 450 on-street parking spots.

UberConference, the winner of TechCrunch Disrupt 2012, has done pretty well. Earlier this year, it partnered with billion-dollar startup Evernote to share notes in conference calls.

Enigma, the winner of TechCrunch Disrupt 2013, aims to make sorting through public data a breeze. Earlier this year, Enigma raised a $US4.5 million Series A round.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.